Armed robber stealing items, cash from businesses on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of three armed robberies at businesses in the Austin, Norwood Park and Logan Square neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident a male entered a business and grabbed merchandise. He then took out a knife, approached the cashier and demanded cash, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 5000 block of West North Avenue;

At 7:28 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the 6300 block of North Nagle Avenue;

At 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.