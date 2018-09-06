Police are warning residents of three armed robberies at businesses in the Austin, Norwood Park and Logan Square neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.
In each incident a male entered a business and grabbed merchandise. He then took out a knife, approached the cashier and demanded cash, Chicago police said.
The robberies occurred:
- About 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 5000 block of West North Avenue;
- At 7:28 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the 6300 block of North Nagle Avenue;
- At 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.