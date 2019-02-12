Armed robber stole food from 2 delivers drivers in Austin: police

Police are searching for an armed robber who recently stole food from a pair of delivery drivers in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

In each incident, the robber ordered food to the area around the intersection of LeMoyne Street and Latrobe Avenue, according to Chicago police. When the driver arrived, the man walked up and stole the food at gunpoint.

The first robbery happened at 3:29 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 1500 block of North Latrobe, while the other incident happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of West LeMoyne, police said.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 35, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, weighing between 175 and 180 pound with black hair and a tattoo on his right eye, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.