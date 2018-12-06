Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
In three early morning incidents, a man armed with a handgun or baseball bat approached a person and forcefully stole their property, according to Chicago police.
The robberies occurred:
- About 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue;
- About 3:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue;
- About 2:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of West 32nd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.