Armed robber strikes 3 times in Little Village

Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In three early morning incidents, a man armed with a handgun or baseball bat approached a person and forcefully stole their property, according to Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

About 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue;

About 3:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue;

About 2:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of West 32nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.