Armed robber targeted North Side victims after meeting on gay dating app Grindr

A knife-wielding robber targeted at least two North Side victims last month after he met them on the gay dating app Grindr.

The attacks happened at two apartments, one in the Ravenswood neighborhood and the other in the Buena Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

After the suspect met the victims on the dating app and went to their homes, he eventually pulled out a knife and demanded their property, police said.

The first robbery happened between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on January 22 in the 4500 block of North Damen, police said. About 8:45 a.m. on January 31, he struck again in the 4000 block of North Kenmore.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound white man between 30 and 35 years old with brown hair, police said.

Police warned that users should be cautious when meeting strangers on social media.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.