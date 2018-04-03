Police are warning residents about a man who has robbed multiple lone pedestrians at gunpoint over the past several weeks in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.
In each incident, a man has approached victims who were walking alone after they left CTA train stations or bars, according to Chicago Police. He stopped the victims, pulled out a handgun and demanded their property before running away.
The robberies have occurred:
- About 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of North Mildred;
- About 11 p.m. March 25 in the 800 block of West Newport;
- About 11:45 p.m. March 23 in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove; and
- About 4:30 a.m. March 23 in the 3100 block of North Halsted.
Police said the suspect was described as a man between 25 and 50 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-3 and wearing a jacket with fur around the hood.