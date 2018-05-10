Armed robberies, carjacking reported in Bridgeport, Bronzeville

A string of armed robberies and a carjacking were reported Tuesday in the South Side Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods.

In two incidents, robbers walked up to people, took out a gun and demanded their property, Chicago Police said. In another, a person’s vehicle was stolen.

The incidents happened:

about 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 35th Street;

about 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Normal; and

about 11 p.m. in the 500 block of West 29th Street.

A detailed description of a suspect wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.