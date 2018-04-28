Armed robberies, carjackings hit Northwest Side: police

Police are warning residents of recent armed robberies and carjackings on the Northwest Side.

In the incidents, two men displaced a handgun and demanded property, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened April 15 about 1 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Bernard Street and about 7 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

The carjackings took place about 7:25 p.m. April 15 in the 5700 block of North Bernard Street, and about noon April 25 in the 3100 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.