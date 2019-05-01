Man arrested for armed robberies in Crystal Lake

A Chicago man was arrested April 26 in connection with multiple armed robberies in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Matthew Wegleiz, 23, was charged with a felony count of armed robbery, Crystal Lake police said.

On March 24, Wegleiz and another man allegedly robbed the Open Pantry gas station at 4811 Northwest Highway and the Circle K gas station at 280 N. Route 31 within an hour of each other, police said. In both incidents, they forcefully took money from the cash register while armed with a handgun.

The pair allegedly committed more armed robberies in McHenry and Lake Counties throughout the rest of the evening, police said. Crystal Lake detectives collaborated with other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects, and Wegleiz was arrested just over a month later.

Wegleiz is being held at Lake County Jail on $1 million bail, police said. Authorities are still searching for the other man involved in the robberies.