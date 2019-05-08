Armed robber targets Garfield Park residents: police

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. | File photo by Scott Olson, Getty Images

Police are alerting Garfield Park residents on the West Side about four armed robberies in April.

In each incident, the robber approached the person and demanded property while holding a handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The robber then fled.

The robberies occurred:

At 9:50 a.m., April 10 in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue;

At 10:40 p.m., April 12 in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue;

At 10:45 p.m., April 12 in the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard; and

At 4:41 a.m., April 14 in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue.

Police said the robber was a male who drove a white Lincoln SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

