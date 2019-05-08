Armed robber targets Garfield Park residents: police
Police are alerting Garfield Park residents on the West Side about four armed robberies in April.
In each incident, the robber approached the person and demanded property while holding a handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The robber then fled.
The robberies occurred:
- At 9:50 a.m., April 10 in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue;
- At 10:40 p.m., April 12 in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue;
- At 10:45 p.m., April 12 in the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard; and
- At 4:41 a.m., April 14 in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue.
Police said the robber was a male who drove a white Lincoln SUV.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.