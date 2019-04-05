Armed robberies reported in Grand Crossing, South Shore: police

South Side residents are being warned after three armed robberies in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods were reported in the last few weeks.

In each case, suspects approached people on the street or in an alley, displayed a gun and demanded their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 8:42 p.m., March 25 in the 6800 block of South Harper Avenue;

About 11:30 p.m., March 27 in the 6900 block of South Dorchester Avenue; and

About 5 a.m., April 3 in the 7000 block of South Cregier Avenue.

The suspects are described as two men between the ages of 18 and 29 and standing between 5 foot and 5-foot-8. Both were described as having braids in one incident.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

In February, a man was shot in an attempted robbery a block away.

