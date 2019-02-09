Armed robberies of people sitting in vehicles reported on Near West Side

Police warned residents Saturday morning about two armed robberies of people seated in vehicles that happened last month on the Near West Side.

In the pair of incidents, the robbers approached victims as they sat in a vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The robbers then displayed a firearm and demanded money before re-entering their own vehicle and leaving.

The robberies happened about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 2000 block of West Monroe Street and at 2:52 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 2300 block of West Monroe Street.

Police did not have detailed descriptions of the two possible male suspects. In the second incident, one of the robbers had a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.