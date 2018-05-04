Armed robberies reported in Austin

A string of armed robberies was reported this week in Austin.

In all three attacks, a robber walked up to someone on a sidewalk, pointed a gun at them and demanded property, Chicago Police said in an alert on Friday.

The first came about 11:50 p.m. on April 27 in the 500 block of North Pine, followed by another about 1:15 a.m. on May 1 in the 5300 block of West Chicago, police said. About 3 a.m. the next day, suspects robbed someone in the 5300 block of North Division.

A detailed description of possible suspects wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.