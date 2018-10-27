Armed robberies reported in Austin: police

Police were searching for suspects of a pair of armed robberies from this month in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In each robbery, someone was approached by a man or a group of men who displayed a firearm, according to a Chicago police alert. The victim’s personal property was then stolen.

The first armed robbery occurred about 12:15 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 1400 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said, while the second happened about 7:20 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 1600 block of North LeClaire Avenue.

The suspect or suspects wore all black and were between 25 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.