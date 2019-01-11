Armed robberies reported in Brainerd, Gresham: police

Police were warning South Side residents about a string of armed robberies recently reported in the Brainerd and Gresham neighborhoods.

In the last couple of months, two men flashed a handgun at lone victims before taking their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Items stolen by the duo include wallets, cell phones and cash.

The robberies occurred:

about 1 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 8900 block of South Morgan;

about 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 8700 block of South Aberdeen;

about 6 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 9100 block of South May;

about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 8800 block of South Racine; and

about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 9000 block of South Aberdeen.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.