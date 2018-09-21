Armed robberies reported in Humboldt Park, West Humboldt Park

Authorities are warning residents about a series of armed robberies reported this month in the Humboldt Park and West Humboldt Park neighborhoods on the West Side.

In each case, two men have approached a victim, pulled out a handgun and stolen the victim’s belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one of the incidents, they stole a victim’s vehicle. In another, they demanded the victim’s car keys but did not get them.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 1500 block of North Kildare;

About 7:45 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 3800 block of West Le Moyne; and

About 9:15 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 1300 block of North Avers.

Both suspects were described as men between 20 and 30 years old with braided or dreadlock hair styles, police said. One of them stood about 5-foot-6 and weighed about 150 pounds, while the other was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighed 140 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.