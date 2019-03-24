Armed robberies reported in Lawndale: police

Police are alerting residents in Lawndale on the West Side about a string of armed robberies that happened earlier this month.

In each incident, the suspects met the victims in different ways such as food delivery orders or walking by their locations in the 1100 block of South Troy, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The suspects then pointed a black or silver handgun and shouted, “Give me!,” then robbed the victims, police said.

The robberies took place:

About 1 p.m.; March 11;

About 12:35 a.m., March 13; and

About 1:30 p.m., March 20.

The suspects are two males with slim builds who wore hooded sweatshirts, police said. One is about 6-foot, 19 to 25 years old and uses a black handgun. The other is a 5-foot-6, 15 to 18 years old and uses a silver handgun.

An 18-year-old, 115-pound female may also be involved, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.