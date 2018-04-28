Armed robberies reported in Park Manor: police

Armed robbers have attacked at least two people this month in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The suspects have walked up to the people on a sidewalk or street, taken out a handgun and demanded property before running away, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happen about about 2 a.m. on April 13, in the 7400 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. Another incident happened about midnight April 25 in the first block of 74th Street.

The suspects were described as two males, both between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 and 120 to 140 pounds, police said. The suspects wore masks during their robberies.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.