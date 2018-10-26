Armed robberies reported in South Chicago: police

Police were warning residents of South Chicago about a string of armed robberies this month in the Far South Side neighborhood.

In each case, at least one male armed with a handgun approached people and demanded their belongings, police said.

The trio of robberies occurred:

about 1:25 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 7700 block of South Burnham Avenue;

about 5:35 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 2800 block of East 76th Place; and

about 6:40 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.