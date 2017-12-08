Armed robberies reported in store parking lots on South Side

A string of armed robberies in parking lots has been reported this week on the South Side.

In three incidents, robbers drove up to people in parking lots of local businesses, took out a handgun and demanded property, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 5:44 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;

about 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the 4700 block of South Greenwood Avenue; and

about 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Cornell Avenue.

There were between two and four suspects, all men, one of which had a scar on his face, police said. Detailed descriptions of the men weren’t available.

They were driving a silver Lexus car, blue-gray Toyota truck and gray Infiniti SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.