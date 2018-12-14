Armed robberies reported in West Woodlawn, Park Manor: police

Police were warning South Siders about a pair of armed robberies this week in the West Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.

In both cases, males armed with handguns approached and stole from someone on the street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

about 12:40 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 6500 block of South Evans Avenue; and

about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.