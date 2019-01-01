Armed robberies reported on Far South Side: police

Police were warning Far South Side residents about a string of armed robberies reported in the West Chatham, West Chesterfield, South Chicago and South Deering neighborhoods.

Three to four men would surround a victim and demand the person’s money and possessions, according to a community alert from Chicago police. One of them would point a handgun while the others rifled through the victim’s pockets for cash, cell phones and wallets.

The robbers were last seen running away and then jumping into a Red Ford F150 pickup truck with the Illinois license plate number “1549586B.”

The incidents were reported:

about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 80 block of West 87th Street;

about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 300 block of East 87th Street;

about 2:14 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 2000 block of East 87th Street; and

about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 2000 block of East 95th Street.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.