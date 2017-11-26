Armed robberies reported on Near South Side

A series of armed robberies have been reported in recent weeks on the Near South Side.

In each of the robberies, the victims were approached by a group of men who showed a gun and demanded their property or vehicles, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The most recent robbery happened about 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Indiana, police said. Another happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the first block of East 21st Street.

Earlier robberies happened:

• about 9:40 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 100 block of West Cermak;

• about 8:50 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 2400 block of South Wabash;

• about 2:50 p.m. Nov. 11 in the first block of East 21st Street;

• about 2 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2800 block of South Michigan;

• about 8:10 p.m. Oct. 24 in the first block of East 21st Street; and

• about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 2500 block of South Calumet, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 745-6110.