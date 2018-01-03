Armed robberies reported on Near West Side

At least four armed robberies have been reported in the past week on the Near West Side.

In all the incidents, one or two people walked up to a victim, took out a handgun and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 12:47 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of South Leavitt, police said. A few minutes later another one was reported in the 2200 block of West Washington, where a third robbery was reported at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The next night at 5:17 p.m. a fourth robbery happened in the 2000 block of West Fulton, police said.

A detailed description of the suspects wasn’t available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.