At least four armed robberies have been reported in the past week on the Near West Side.
In all the incidents, one or two people walked up to a victim, took out a handgun and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The first robbery happened at 12:47 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of South Leavitt, police said. A few minutes later another one was reported in the 2200 block of West Washington, where a third robbery was reported at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The next night at 5:17 p.m. a fourth robbery happened in the 2000 block of West Fulton, police said.
A detailed description of the suspects wasn’t available.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.