Armed robberies reported in South Austin, East Garfield Park: police

Police were warning residents about four armed robberies that took place this month in the South Austin and East Garfield Park neighborhoods on the West Side.

In the armed robberies, one or two men approach on foot, with one of them announcing the robbery and placing a handgun to the victims’ heads before searching them and taking their personal property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In some of the robberies, a second man is present and assists in searching the victims and taking their valuables.

The robberies occurred:

• about 8 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 400 block of North Central Avenue;

• about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue;

• at 11:12 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 100 block of North Pine Avenue; and

• about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Pine Avenue.

The robbers were described by police as one or two black men between the ages of 18 and 32, approximately 5-foot-8, wearing dark clothing and dark masks, and armed with a dark handgun.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.