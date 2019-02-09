Armed robberies reported in Ukrainian Village, Wicker Park: police

Two armed robberies were reported on Saturday morning that took place earlier this month in the Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

In the incidents, the robber approached the victims on foot, displayed a handgun and demanded their property, according to Chicago police.

The incidents happened about 8:10 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2200 block of West Rice Street and about 8:40 p.m. that same evening in the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Police described the robber as a black man between the ages of 50-60, the heights of 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, and weighing anywhere from 180 to 220 pounds. He was said to be wearing a dark blue parka jacket and light pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.