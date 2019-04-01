Armed robberies reported in Woodlawn: police

Police are warning South Side residents about four robberies reported in Woodlawn.

In each case, suspects approached victims and took their property by force before running off, according to an alert from Chicago police. A gun was used in two of the robberies.

The incidents happened,

About 4 a.m., March 24 in the 6400 block of South King Drive;

About 8:15 a.m., March 26 in the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue;

About 11:35 p.m., March 26 in the 6300 block of South King Drive; and

About 1:10 a.m., March 28 in the 6300 block of South King Drive.

The suspects were described as two to four men between 19 and 23 years old and about 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.