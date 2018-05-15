Armed robbers force victims to drive to ATMs on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents about a pair of robbers who have been forcing victims to withdraw cash from ATMs at gunpoint on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the suspects have approached a female victim while she was sitting in her vehicle, pulled out a handgun and gotten inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. They then forced the victim to drive to multiple ATMs and withdraw money.

The first robbery happened about 11:30 a.m. on May 9 in the 3200 block of North Pulaski, police said. Another occurred between 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 4400 block of West Diversey.

Both suspects were described as men between 30 and 50 years old, police said. One of them had partially gray hair while the other had a ponytail and wore glasses.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.