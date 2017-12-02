Armed robbers hit 3 NW Side business in as many days

A pair of armed robbers struck three separate Northwest Side business over a three-day span last month.

In each incident, the duo walked into a business, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 8:15 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 5400 block of West Belmont;

• about 6:20 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 500 block of West Armitage; and

• about 5:40 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 5700 block of West Fullerton.

The robbers were described as two Hispanic males, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 20, police said. One of the suspects was described as standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, while the other was described as standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.