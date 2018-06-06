Armed robbers hit Burnside and South Chicago: police

Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies in the Burnside and South Chicago neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, a male or group of males showed a handgun and demanded property from victims, Chicago Police said.

The robberies occurred:

At 12:58 p.m. on May 21 at 8930 South Woodlawn;

At 4:25 a.m. May 22 at 1255 East 93rd Street;

About 5:50 p.m. Monday at 8200 South Chappel Avenue;

At 6:19 p.m. Tuesday at 2312 East 80th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (312) 747-8273.