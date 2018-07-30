Armed robbers hold up Lake View restaurant

Multiple people robbed a restaurant at gunpoint early Monday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Authorities were called at 12:25 a.m. for reports of the hold-up at the restaurant in the 3300 block of North Southport, according to Chicago Police. Two managers, a 41-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, told investigators that multiple suspects held the staff at gunpoint and robbed the business.

They then ran out the rear entrance with five cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No major injuries were reported and all of the victims refused medical treatment.

Area North detectives were investigating.