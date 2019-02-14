Armed robbers in black hoodies reported in South Shore, South Chicago: police

Police are searching for a band of males robbing people at gunpoint this month in the South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

Two or three males clad in black hooded sweatshirts have gone up to people while displaying or implying that they had a handgun, according to Chicago police. They then snatched purses, wallets and cash.

The suspects were described as black males between 17 and 25 years old, police said. One of them had a handgun in two of the robberies.

The incidents happened:

about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 7500 block of South Phillips;

about 11 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 8000 block of South Phillips;

about 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 7500 block of South Essex; and

about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 7800 block of South Saginaw.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.