Armed robbers nab recently purchased TVs in Park Manor, West Pullman: police

Police were warning Far South Side residents about a pair of armed robberies during Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the Park Manor and West Pullman neighborhoods.

In both cases, three males found people who had recently bought televisions from big retail outlets in the Pullman and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then possibly tailed the victims from the parking lots after seeing them load the new TVs into their cars.

When the victims got home and began unloading the TVs from their cars, the trio would exit a vehicle with handguns pointed and take the items, police said. In one instance, they drove a gray four-door sedan, and in another, an old-model Dodge Caravan.

They were described as three males in their late teens or early 20s, police said. All of them had scarves covering their faces during the incidents.

The armed robberies occurred:

about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 7100 block of South Lafayette; and

about 12:10 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 12100 block of South Wallace.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.