Armed robbers strike 3 times in Austin

Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies this week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In three incidents, one or two men armed with a handgun have gotten out of a gray four-door vehicle, approached victims and demanded property, police said.

After each robbery, they got back into the vehicle and fled, police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 3 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of West Rice Street;

At 7:53 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of West Fulton Street;

About 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of West Rice Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.