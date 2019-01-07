Armed robbers strike 3 times in Austin, Galewood: cops

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies last month in the West Side Austin neighborhood and the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.

In each incident, between one and three males jumped out of a silver or gray Nissan, walked up to a person and stole property at gunpoint, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• between 6:30 p.m. and 6:37 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of North Long;

• about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 5500 block of West Crystal; and

• about 7:35 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 6400 block of West McLean.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.