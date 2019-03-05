Armed robbers strike 4 times on West Side: police

Police are warning West Side residents about four recent armed robberies in the West Garfield Park, Homan Square and Lawndale neighborhoods.

In each incident, a pair of masked men approached a victim, pulled out at least one handgun and said, “Give me all you got,” according to Chicago police. The robbers then made off with property, leaving victims injured in some cases.

The robberies happened:

• at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 3500 block of West Lexington;

• at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 4700 block of West Erie;

• about 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 500 block of South Campbell; and

• at 5:22 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of West Wilcox.

The robbers are described as black men, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 25, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with slim builds, police said. They were both seen wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts and toting handguns.

One of the robbers is described as having dreadlocks and possibly a teardrop tattoo below his right eye, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 9312) 744-8263.