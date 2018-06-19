Armed robbers strike multiple times in Washington Park

Authorities are warning residents about a series of armed robberies earlier this month in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In two of the incidents, one or more suspects approached victims on foot, pulled out a gun and demanded the victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In a third, the suspects entered a parked vehicle with a victim inside, showed a gun and took cash.

The first hold-up happened about 4:45 a.m. June 3 in the 500 block of East 60th, while the second occurred about 5:20 p.m. June 6 in the 5500 block of South King, police said. The third robbery happened about 4:30 p.m. June 7 in the 5500 block of South Wabash.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.