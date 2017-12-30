Armed robbers have targeted passengers this week as they get off trains across the city, police said.
In each incident, the suspect walked up to a person who was getting off a train, showed a weapon and demanded property, according to Chicago Police.
The robberies happened:
- between 11:45 p.m. Dec. 25 and midnight Dec. 26 in the first block of West Harrison Street;
- between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 200 block of South State;
- at 12:09 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 200 block of West 47th;
- about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 200 block of South State; and
- between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 900 block of West Fullerton.
The suspect was wearing a dark, hooded coat with a tan scarf, faded jeans and tan boots, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.