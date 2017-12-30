Armed robbers target passengers as they get off trains across Chicago

Armed robbers have targeted passengers this week as they get off trains across the city, police said.

In each incident, the suspect walked up to a person who was getting off a train, showed a weapon and demanded property, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

between 11:45 p.m. Dec. 25 and midnight Dec. 26 in the first block of West Harrison Street;

between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 200 block of South State;

at 12:09 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 200 block of West 47th;

about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 200 block of South State; and

between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 900 block of West Fullerton.

The suspect was wearing a dark, hooded coat with a tan scarf, faded jeans and tan boots, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.