Armed robbers tie victims up in Fernwood garage

Two people were tied up during an armed robbery Friday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two males were doing yard work about 11:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of South Lowe when two other males approached and pulled out handguns, according to Chicago Police. The suspects ordered the two victims into a garage, where they tied their hands and put them on their knees.

The suspects took all of the victims’ personal belongings before running away in an unknown direction, police said. The victims were treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon as Area South detectives investigated.