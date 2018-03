Armed robbery at Indiana Check ‘n Go

A surveillance photo from the Check 'n Go provided by Munster police.

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Check ‘n Go Saturday in Munster, Ind.

The man entered the Check ‘n Go, showed a black handgun and demanded cash about 11:46 a.m. at 320 Ridge Road, according to Munster police.

The man left with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Munster police detective Tim Nosich (219) 836-6658 or tnosich@munster.org