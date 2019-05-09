6 armed robberies reported in Austin since late April: police

Austin residents should be on alert after a string of armed robberies were recently reported in the West Side neighborhood.

In each incident, three males walk past the victim on the street, then turn back around to approach them from behind, Chicago police said. One person pulls out a gun while the other two search the victim and take their property.

The six robberies occurred between April 22 and May 5, between about 8:40 p.m. and 10:20 p.m., police said. Three of them happened on the 500-600 blocks of North Leclaire, Lamon and Lawler avenues, while the other three happened in the 4800-4900 blocks of West Race Street and West Erie and Ohio avenues.

Police described the robbers as three males between 16 and 22 years old, wearing black clothing with tight hoods and possibly black face masks. At least one of the offenders was said to have dreadlocks.

Police are asking anyone with information about the armed robberies to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

