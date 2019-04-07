Man wanted for armed bank robbery in Niles

A man robbed a Chase Bank branch Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Niles.

About 2:10 p.m., the man entered the bank in the 7000 block of West Dempster Street and approached a teller with a note demanding money, Niles police said. The man then flashed a gun that was tucked into the waistband of his pants.

The teller handed over several thousand dollars and the man left the bank without incident, police said. He drove off east on Dempster in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 49, wearing a light colored baseball cap, sunglasses and a dark colored jacket.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 312-421-6700.

