Armed robbery reported near DePaul University Lincoln Park campus

A 19-year-old man was robbed by a someone with a gun Thursday near the DePaul University campus in the Lincoln Park area on the North Side.

About 11:35 p.m., he tried to enter his building in the 2300 block of North Kenmore Avenue when a male approached, displayed a handgun and demanded the man’s belongings, Chicago police said.

The robber took off with the man’s cellphone and earphones, police said. Officers apprehended a male fitting the suspect’s description a few blocks away in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

A handgun and the man’s cellphone were recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

