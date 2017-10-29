Armed robbery suspects lead police on chase through northern suburbs

Two suspected armed robbers led police on a chase Saturday afternoon through the northern suburbs.

About 2:45 p.m., Northbrook police were pursuing the suspects as they traveled south on Milwaukee Avenue near Oakton Street in Niles. As officers from Niles traveled north on Milwaukee to help with the chase, the suspects pulled into the parking lot of Jerry’s Fruit & Garden at 7901 Milwaukee Ave., according to Niles police.

Officers from both departments boxed the car in, at which point the suspects got out and ran, police said. After jumping the fence to the Niles Park District Oasis Waterpark, 7877 N. Milwaukee Ave., the suspects were surrounded by officers from Niles, Morton Grove and Northbrook. One of the suspects “gave up” after a canine was deployed, but it was unclear whether he was taken into custody.

The other suspect jumped a fence and tried to run, police said. A Niles officer ordered the suspect to stop, but he refused and was Tasered. He was arrested and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was being guarded by Northbrook police.