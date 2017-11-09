Armed robbery suspects steal vehicle after crashing on South Side

Authorities are searching for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery in central Illinois after they crashed their vehicle Thursday afternoon on the South Side and then stole a minivan.

State troopers located a vehicle headed north on Interstate 94 with three men inside who were wanted in connection with an armed robbery in downstate Rantoul, located about 120 miles southwest of Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers pursued the vehicle, which exited the expressway at 79th Street in Chicago and crashed, state police said. One of the suspects was taken into custody and two others ran off.

State police said those two men then hijacked a white Ford Windstar minivan about 2:19 p.m. at 79th and State streets and drove away. Both men were still at large Thursday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400.