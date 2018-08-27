Armed women target ride-share passengers in River North robbery spree

Police are warning residents about two women who have committed a series of armed robberies of ride-share passengers since June in River North on the Near North Side, as well as one in Lincoln Park.

In each incident, the suspects picked up the victims in a vehicle believed to be a ride-share before robbing them at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies have occurred in the early morning hours on the following dates:

June 24 in the 700 block of North Larrabee;

June 30 in the first block of West Hubbard;

July 22 in the 600 block of North Franklin;

Aug. 5 in the first block of West Hubbard;

Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Dearborn; and

Aug. 12 in the 2100 block of North Dayton.

The suspects were described as two women between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 120 to 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.