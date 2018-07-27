Armored truck robbed outside Chase Bank in Little Village

An armored truck was robbed outside a Chase Bank branch in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

A man in his 20s hit the truck just before 7 a.m. outside the Chase at 3856 W. 26th St., according to FBI Chicago spokeswoman Janine Wheeler.

The robber was described as a black man between 6-foot and 6-foot-2, with a small build and a dark complexion. He wore a dark jacket, washed jeans, a black hat and sunglasses, the FBI said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 was offered for information leading directly to an arrest.