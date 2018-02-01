Army vet charged with second armed robbery in Aurora

Additional armed robbery charges have been filed against an army veteran already accused of robbing a west suburban gas station in December.

Juan Morales, 33, was charged Thursday with an additional felony count of armed robbery, according to Aurora police. The charge stems from a hold-up Dec. 11, 2017, at a gas station in the 1200 block of North Eola Road in Aurora.

Morales walked into the gas station just before 9 p.m., approached a 62-year-old man working there, threw a note in front of the man announcing a robbery and pulled out a handgun, police said. He then ran away with about $100 in cash.

Morales was charged last month with another armed robbery about 9 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 600 block of North Broadway in Aurora, police said. He demanded money at gunpoint, and the 32-year-old woman working there handed over about $500.

That same day, officers circulated a bulletin to other law enforcement agencies with still photos of Morales that were obtained from security systems at the gas station and a neighboring business, police said. Shortly thereafter, Plainfield police arrested Morales and notified officers in Aurora that he and his vehicle resembled the images in the bulletin.

Morales, who was profiled by the Chicago Sun-Times last month after finishing a federal treatment program for veterans, was charged last month with breaking into a Plainfield home with guns and ammunition following that arrest.

Morales, who lives in Aurora, is being held at the Will County Jail on $2 million bail, police said.

His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 15, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.