Arnold R. Hirsch dies; analyzed Chicago segregation in influential book

The work of author Arnold R. Hirsch, a native Chicagoan who became a respected professor at the University of New Orleans, influenced many in the field of urban studies. | Facebook photo

Some say Arnold R. Hirsch wrote the book on Chicago.

Mr. Hirsch, 69, who died March 19 at his Oak Park home, dissected the city’s segregation in “Making the Second Ghetto: Race and Housing in Chicago 1940-1960.”

Hugely influential among urban historians and sociologists, his book didn’t spare anyone. It examined the government policies and politicians who pushed for the public housing that warehoused many African-Americans, the working-class white homeowners who greeted their new black neighbors from the Great Migration with rioting and firebombs, and urban-renewal decisions by some of the city’s most elite institutions, including the University of Chicago. Critics like James Baldwin said America’s push for “urban renewal” really meant “Negro removal.”

In print since 1983, it’s a field-transforming work that tells not just the story of Chicago but “every city in America, and really, America itself,” said Ben Austen, author of “High-Risers: Cabrini-Green and the Fate of American Public Housing.” “It’s our constant struggle with poverty, our uneasiness with it, with race. It’s how cities are formed and reformed, time and time again. It’s the story of inner-city America.”

Mr. Hirsh’s book is “an essential, granular analysis of how Chicago’s ghettos were ‘made,’ ’’according to author Ta-Nehesi Coates, who once wrote in The Atlantic: “. . . if you want to understand modern Chicago, you can’t do without Hirsch’s work. Every time I hear someone speak about ‘black on black crime’ in Chicago, I want [to] hurl a hardcover of ‘Making the Second Ghetto’ at them.’’

A native Chicagoan who became a revered history professor at the University of New Orleans, Mr. Hirsch had struggled with Parkinson’s, complicated by Lewy body disease, said Rosanne, his wife of 46 years. He returned to the Chicago area in retirement.

Young Arnold grew up in Rogers Park. After his father died when he was 13, his mother went to work at Devon Bank at Devon and Western. He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1966. He received three degrees in history — a bachelor’s, master’s and a doctorate in 1978 — at UIC, his wife said. After he spent a semester teaching at the University of Michigan, he was offered a job at the University of New Orleans in 1979. He also worked as a visiting professor at Harvard University.

Though he adored New Orleans, “he loved everything Chicago, from its cuisine to its teams,” his wife said.

Services were held Friday at Oak Park Temple B’nai Abraham Zion.