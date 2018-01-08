Art Rorheim, who co-founded global Awana youth ministry in Chicago, dead at 99

Art Rorheim co-founded Awana, a Christian youth ministry that has grown to influence millions of children around the world. | Provided photo

He wasn’t as well-known as evangelical Christian leaders like Billy Graham or Bill Hybels or Rick Warren. But Art Rorheim, who never finished Foreman High School, co-founded the youth ministry Awana in Portage Park and saw it grow to be a global influence.

Mr. Rorheim, 99, died Friday in Oregon, Illinois, near Rockford, where he was a longtime resident.

He started Awana at the North Side Gospel Center at 3859 N. Central in Portage Park in 1950. Today, an estimated 3.7 million kids in more than 100 countries — from kindergarten through high-school age — participate every week in Awana’s Bible lessons, memorization of Bible verses and athletic games. It’s in use in 30 languages by more than 100 religious denominations.

Three Belushi brothers — John, Jim and Billy — once participated in Awana games at Wheaton Evangelical Free Church in the 1960s, according to Dominic Cilla, 94, who supervised their church activities.

“It all started here because he was trying to reach kids,” said Bob Anderson, a pastor at North Side Gospel Center, where a mini-museum features Mr. Rorheim’s Bible. “If you’re an Awana geek, it’s kind of cool.”

Hybels, the founding pastor of Willow Creek Church, “received Christ as his Savior at an Awana summer camp run by Art,” according to an Awana history that quotes Hybels as saying, “I know that I would never be where I am today if it hadn’t been for Art challenging me so many years ago.”

A memorial service for Mr. Rorheim is planned for 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.