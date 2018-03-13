Artist blasts NRA for using ‘The Bean’ in advertisement

Anish Kapoor, creator of Cloud Gate, aka "The Bean," addresses the media in front of the famous sculpture in Millennium Park, in Oct. 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Anish Kapoor, the artist behind ‘The Bean,’ on Monday penned an open letter to the National Rifle Association, blasting the group for using an image of his iconic Chicago sculpture in an advertisement, according to a report by artnet.

The letter was in response to a video released by the NRA titled “The Clench Fist of Truth,” that featured a stop motion clip of Kapoor’s Cloud Gate, better known as ‘The Bean’, in Millennium Park.

In the video, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch accuses the media, schools, movies, comedy shows and singers of disseminating fake news, comparing the President to Adolf Hitler, and encouraging marches and protests that “bully and terrorize the law abiding.”

Kapoor, in collaboration with the Everytown for Gun Safety movement said in an open letter to the NRA that he was “disgusted” to see his work used in the video and that “The NRA’s nightmarish, intolerant, divisive vision perverts everything that Cloud Gate – and America – stands for.”

The advertisement, said Kapoor, “plays to the basest and most primal impulses of paranoia, conflict and violence, and uses them in an effort to create a schism to justify its most regressive attitudes,” and encourages “xenophobic anxiety.”

The artist said in the letter that he is a supporter of the Everytown movement and its efforts to promote common-sense gun reform and stand up to the NRA.

“Recent shootings in Florida, Las Vegas, Texas, and a number of other towns and cities, make it more urgent than ever that this organization is held to account for its ongoing campaign of fear and hate in American society,” said Kapoor.

‘The Bean’, weighing 110 tons and standing 33 feet high, was installed on AT&T plaza in Millennium Park in 2006.